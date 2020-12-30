Team management says it will 'not take any risks' by making injured Babar Azam play





LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team management on Wednesday said that it does not want to take the risk of making Babar Azam play owing to his injured finger.

According to a report by Geo News, sources added that they will wait for skipper Babar Azam to recover from his injuries "till the last moment."

The remarks come ahead of the second Test series due to begin between Pakistan and New Zealand in January.

According to the sources, Babar Azam's injured thumb will be examined during a training session at Christchurch.

Sources added that Azam has already started participating in mild practice sessions to assess his fitness. He, however, has not started playing against fast bowlers.

It should be recalled that Babar Azam fractured his right thumb during a throw-down session before the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series. As a result, Babar was ruled out of the series.



Since he could no longer lead the Green Shirts in the three-match T20Is series against the Black Caps, vice-captain Shadab Khan was appointed as the skipper.





