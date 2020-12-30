Ex-Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin survives car crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin escaped a car crash unhurt on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Soorwal, his personal assistant informed media.
According to India Today, the politician and former cricketer's car suffered a nasty blow that occurred near the Kota mega highway.
The publication said that Azharrudin escaped unhurt, however, a person traveling with him suffered a minor injury.
"Azharuddin was shifted to another car and he, along with his family, reached a hotel soon after," it said.
The former skipper represented India in 99 Test matches and was the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals before Sachin Tendulkar surpassed him.
Azharuddin captained India in three ICC World Cups from 1992 to 1999, leading the team to the semi-final in the 1996 edition, according to Hindustan Times.