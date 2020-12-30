Two new IHC additional judges take oath in open air ceremony





ISLAMABAD: Two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court took the oath of office Wednesday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri in an outdoor ceremony.

Earlier this month, a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed approved the nominations which came from Justice Minallah for appointment as judges.

The legal fraternity from IHC and the district bar participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

