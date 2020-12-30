close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 30, 2020

Two new IHC additional judges take oath in open air ceremony

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court took the oath of office Wednesday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri in an outdoor ceremony.

Earlier this month, a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed approved the nominations which came from Justice Minallah for appointment as judges.

The legal fraternity from IHC and the district bar participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Latest News

More From Pakistan