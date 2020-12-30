Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discreetly address the Megxit fiasco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have discreetly hinted at the controversy that came to surface following their departure from the British royal family.



During their first podcast, released on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a subtle nod at the fiasco that unleashed following their royal exit.

Meghan told her listeners: "From us I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins."

This was pointed out by some to be an indirect response to what the couple had to go through since they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family this year.

Apart from that, they began their episode by applauding the frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we all know, it's been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it,” Harry told listeners.