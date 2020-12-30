Halsey apologises after posting triggering photo on eating disorder

Halsey uploaded the photo when a fan requested her to post a picture of 'you at your lowest point'

Halsey came forth extending an apology to her fans after she posted a triggering photo on eating disoder without warning.



The singer had uploaded the photo when a fan requested her to post a picture of "you at your lowest point.

Halsey shared a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED [eating disorder], ask for help." She later deleted the image.

Speaking up on the matter, Halsey tweeted on Tuesday, "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning," she wrote.

"I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle," Halsey added.

In a follow-up tweet, Halsey revaled, "With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."



