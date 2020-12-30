Halsey apologises after posting triggering photo on eating disorder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Halsey came forth extending an apology to her fans after she posted a triggering photo on eating disoder without warning.
The singer had uploaded the photo when a fan requested her to post a picture of "you at your lowest point.
Halsey shared a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED [eating disorder], ask for help." She later deleted the image.
Speaking up on the matter, Halsey tweeted on Tuesday, "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning," she wrote.
"I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle," Halsey added.
In a follow-up tweet, Halsey revaled, "With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."