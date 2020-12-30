Chrissy Teigen reveals she is four weeks sober now

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chrissy Teigen has always had a tricky relationship with alcohol.
The Cravings author on Tuesday announced she has been sober for a month.
The announcement came after Teigen posted a video of herself looking happy while dancing.
A fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”
The mom of two responded, “4 weeks sober,” with hearts and praying hands emojis.
Fans came forth commending Teigen's courage, one commented, "I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!”
“Keep going beautiful! One day at a time,” another encouraged.
Teigen suffered pregnancy loss of baby Jack at 20 months of pregnancy back in October.