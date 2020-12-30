Chrissy Teigen reveals she is four weeks sober now

Chrissy Teigen's announcement came after she posted a video of herself looking happy while dancing

Chrissy Teigen has always had a tricky relationship with alcohol.

The Cravings author on Tuesday announced she has been sober for a month.

The announcement came after Teigen posted a video of herself looking happy while dancing.

A fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

The mom of two responded, “4 weeks sober,” with hearts and praying hands emojis.

Fans came forth commending Teigen's courage, one commented, "I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!”

“Keep going beautiful! One day at a time,” another encouraged.

Teigen suffered pregnancy loss of baby Jack at 20 months of pregnancy back in October.