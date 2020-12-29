Renowned French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Renowned fashion expert and leading pioneer Pierre Cardin passed away at the age of 98, according to a report by France’s Fine Arts Academy.



Cardin, known for his awe-inspiring futuristic work inspired a revolution on the 1960’s-1970’s runway.

While the fashion tycoon started off at France’s top couture house Christian Dior, he later ventured out into his own and began curating his own breathtaking pieces.

During the later years of his life, however, Cardin stopped showcasing runways and instead remained rather active at events and formal engagements for designers he had previously taken under his wing,