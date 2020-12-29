close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Lil Wayne livid with recent Grammy snub: 'I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020
Lil Wayne livid with recent Grammy snub: 'I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder’

American rapper Lil Wayne is livid with his recent Grammy snub and has come out to slam the Recording Academy for their decision to bar the rapper from their 63rd annual awards ceremony.

The rapper began his rant over on Twitter by claiming, "As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder.”

He added, “Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.” (sic)

In the next tweet, the rapper went on to say, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...”


Latest News

More From Entertainment