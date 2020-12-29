David Attenborough blasts Buckingham Palace in fiery rant: 'You are killing monarchy!'

David Attenborough slammed royal family for a documentary they made about monarchy

Renowned environmentalist Sir David Attenborough unleashed a wave of fiery criticism over the royal family.



This happened in the sixties when Prince Philip allowed documentary makers to film what goes on behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace.

Royal author Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said that at the time the monarchy had “never quite come to terms with the power of television or appreciated its need to reduce its subject matter to the level of a sound bite."

Seward wrote in his book The Queen and Di: The Untold Story that David said: “You’re killing the monarchy, you know, with this film you’re making.”

He added: “The whole institution depends on ­mystique and the tribal chief in his hut.

“If any member of the tribe ever sees inside the hut, then the whole system of the tribal chiefdom is damaged and the tribe eventually disintegrates.”