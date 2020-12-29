Prince Harry, Meghan Markle re-hire ex palace employees for mega-secret project

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle former staffers were engaged in helping them out with their patronages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired two of their royal staff members reportedly, after they lost their job earlier this year with Megxit.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former staffers were engaged in helping them out with their patronages back in the UK.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy will work with the couple for the same mission: facilitating them on their US-based charities.



Harry is said to be an ardent fan of Loughran, and admires her work so much that he recommended her to become a Member of the Royal Victorian Order, which the Queen accepted.

The new hirings came as part of Meghan and Harry's plan to launch a historic big-scale operation.

According to public relations analyst, Mark Borkowski, Harry and Meghan were gearing up for “a big operation” with global projects.