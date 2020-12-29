close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Johnny Depp thinks 2021 is going to be better: 'This year has been so hard'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020
Johnny Depp took to his social media handle to express that he is wishing for a 'better time ahead'

Johnny Depp extended a ray of hope for all his fans in a heartwarming holiday message he posted.

The actor took to his social media handle to express that he  is wishing for a “better time ahead” after a “hard” year of losses.

“This year has been so hard for so many,” Depp told his 9 million Instagram followers. “Here’s to a better time ahead," he added.

Depp's message came only weeks after a judge ruled decision in his libel case against The Sun.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued the publication over an article calling him 'wife-beater.'

The judge said that claims made in the article were hence, substantially true.

