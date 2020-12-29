Johnny Depp thinks 2021 is going to be better: 'This year has been so hard'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Johnny Depp extended a ray of hope for all his fans in a heartwarming holiday message he posted.
The actor took to his social media handle to express that he is wishing for a “better time ahead” after a “hard” year of losses.
“This year has been so hard for so many,” Depp told his 9 million Instagram followers. “Here’s to a better time ahead," he added.
Depp's message came only weeks after a judge ruled decision in his libel case against The Sun.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued the publication over an article calling him 'wife-beater.'
The judge said that claims made in the article were hence, substantially true.