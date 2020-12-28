NCOC chief Asad Umar tests negative for coronavirus

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday announced that his coronavirus test has turned out to be negative.

The minister had tested positive for coronaviurs on December 18, after which he had isolated himself at home.

As reported by Geo News, Asad Umar took to his Twitter account and thanked people for inquiring about his health and praying for his swift recovery.

"I am grateful to all those people, who inquired about my health and prayed for me, from the bottom of my heart," the federal minister wrote on Twitter.

The minister also appealed to the masses to take care of themselves and exercise precautions to stay away from the potentially-deadly virus.

"May Allah keep everyone safe," he wrote.