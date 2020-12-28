Jessie J reveals Meniere’s disease diagnosis after being hospitalised

British singer Jessie J had a challenging Christmas this year as she spent the night before the holiday admitted in a hospital.

Turning to her Instagram, the Price Tag singer shared her health woes with her fans and followers and revealed how she was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease on Christmas Eve.

On her Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that she faced problems singing, hearing and walking in a straight line.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” she said.

“Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence,” she went on to say.

“Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off,” she added.

“But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today. I haven’t sung for so long and when I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear,” she said as she signed off.