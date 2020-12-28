Gal Gadot returning to screens as Wonder Woman in third instalment

All those who just got out of the theater after watching Wonder Woman 1984, we’ve got some major news for you!



Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman will returning on the silver screens in a third instalment that is now officially in the works and will wrap up the long-planned theatrical trilogy.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as the superhero while director Patty Jenkins would return to helm the final film.

The announcement was made by Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich who said: "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Last week, Wonder Woman 1984 opened to an impressive response, racking up $16.7million from the North American box office, making it the best opening since the pandemic began earlier this year.