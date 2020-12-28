Bella Hadid's latest pictures break the internet

Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned fans as she looked like an ice queen in her latest Instagram pictures.

Bella Hadid, in her new snaps she shared on social media, can be seen enjoying the snow in New York.

In one of her pictures, Gigi Hadid's sister is spotted sensually licking snow off a ledge. The record-breaking amount of snow has transformed her neighborhood into a winter wonderland for a month.

The 24-year-old model shared a slideshow of herself on Instagram, wearing a ginger wig and furry jacket as she licked a pile of snow on her rooftop terrace.

The charming celebrity's new snaps are winning the internet. In the pictures, she is seen rocking a pair of sleek black leather gloves and a few coats of mascara.

The catwalk star captioned the post: 'll be nice for it .. I take a breath, close my eyes for it.'

Hadid, who recently sparked dating rumors with Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke, also reposted a checklist of how her 'goals have changed' .

Bella Hadid has been single since her split with three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd in August 2019. The ex-lovebirds have reportedly bumped into each other a few times in Manhattan.