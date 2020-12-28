Jenson Button and Brittny Ward share first photo of their newborn baby

The Formula One star Jenson Button and US model Brittny Ward have shared the happy news of their baby on Instagram .



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the charming model shared a picture of her cradling the newborn daughter.



Ward, alongside the photo, also wrote a sweet line: 'Welcome to the world Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy and Daddy are completely in love. She has dimples just like her big brother.'

Formula One star Jenson Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his split from model Jessica Michibata in 2015.