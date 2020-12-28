close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2020

Jenson Button and Brittny Ward share first photo of their newborn baby

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 28, 2020

The Formula One star Jenson Button and US model Brittny Ward have shared the happy news of their baby  on Instagram .

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the charming model shared a picture of her cradling the newborn daughter.

 Ward, alongside the photo,  also wrote a sweet line: 'Welcome to the world Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy and Daddy are completely in love. She has dimples just like her big brother.'

Formula One star Jenson Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his split from model Jessica Michibata in 2015.

Latest News

More From Entertainment