Emma Thompson criticizes older male actors getting paired with younger women

'It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney,' said Emma Thompson

British actor Emma Thompson is coming all guns blazing against Hollywood’s misogyny when it comes to older male actors.

During a chat on the CultureBlast podcast, the Last Christmas actor called out the culture of older male actors getting paired on screens with women who are nearly half their age.

“It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney – who is delightful – to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him,” she said.

“If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced,” she added.

“It’s very interesting with this woman I’m about to play. This young man says, ‘You’re perfectly attractive, why can’t you find another chap?’ And she says, ‘Because the only people willing to be with me are people my age, and I want to be with someone younger than me,’” she added.