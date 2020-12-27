Miley Cyrus left smitten by Harry Styles: 'He's looking really good'

Miley Cyrus shocked everyone when she revealed she would rather kiss Harry Styles, than Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus played the 'Would You Rather' game during an interview with host Mark Wright on FM Heart on Christmas.

The songstress shocked everyone when she revealed she would rather kiss Harry Styles, than Justin Bieber.

Gushing over the British singer, Miley said, “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good.”

She further commented on how Harry pulls off his unique, androgynous style effortlessly.

“We have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense,” she said.



Responding to Miley's comments, host Mark said, “If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen."

She jokingly replied, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

‘Well I think I need to play cupid on this one because I think you’d make a great couple, we’d all love it,” Mark responded. “Just leave it with me and see what I can do.’