Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition for Prince Philip in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth paid a sweet tribute to Prince Philip in her 2020 Christmas speech, something that came at the cost of breaking a royal tradition.



The monarch made a special mention for all the people closest to her heart, and Prince Philip surely topped the list in her speech.

She also displayed only her husband's portrait on the desk next to her, while delivering the speech.

In an official snap, the Duke of Edinburgh is seen wearing a light blue jacket and looking into the distance.

The Queen and the rest of the royal family changed their Christmas plans twice this year.

They finally cancelled their annual Christmas festivities at Sandringham for the first time in 32 years.