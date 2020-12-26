Turkish actress Ozge Törer's romantic pictures from 'Kurulus Osman' break the internet

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to international fame for her role as Halime Sultan in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She has signed lucrative deals with some Pakistani brands after the drama started airing on Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

Ertugrul's sequel "Kurulus:Osman" is equally popular with Pakistani fans who watch the historical series with Urdu dubbing on the internet. The drama is currently in the second season.

Actress Ozge Törer is gaining popularity for her stellar performance as Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey.

The most recent episode of the Turkish series which is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul, saw Osman's father dying.



Below is a collection of pictures featuring Ozge from the latest episode that aired on Wednesday.















