Sat Dec 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2020

Turkish actress Ozge Törer's romantic pictures from 'Kurulus Osman' break the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 26, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic  rose to international fame for her role as Halime Sultan in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She has signed   lucrative deals with some Pakistani brands  after the drama started airing on Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

Ertugrul's sequel  "Kurulus:Osman" is equally popular with Pakistani fans who watch the  historical series with Urdu dubbing on  the internet. The drama is currently in the second season.

Actress Ozge Törer  is  gaining popularity  for  her stellar  performance as Bala Hatun, the wife of  Osman Bey.

The most recent episode of the Turkish series which is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul, saw Osman's father dying.

Below is a collection of pictures featuring Ozge from the latest episode that aired on Wednesday.





