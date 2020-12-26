Latest video featuring Amber Heard disliked by 203k people on YouTube

Johnny Depp has fallen out of favor since he lost his legal battle against a British newspaper that he was suing for calling him a "wife beater".

In the trial of the case held in London this year, his former wife Amber Heard had appeared as witness. Ever since the verdict was announced by the UK court, millions of Johnny Depp are criticizing the "Aquaman" actress.

His fans recently started circulating a video featuring Amber Heard as a proof that although she has won the legal battle but people still hate the "Aquaman" actress.

The video is an interview of the actress posted on YouTube channel "Access" with more than one million followers.

The video has received only 16,000 likes while it has been disliked by more than 203,000 people.

Posted on December 15, the YouTube video has been watched by over a million people within 10 days.











