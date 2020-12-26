Johnny Depp’s lawyers argue he didn’t get a fair trial, request for a new one

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s lawyers have come out all guns blazing against the trial proceedings of his libel case against The Sun’s publishers.

Attorney David Sherborne, according to a report by The Guardian, has argued in an appeals court that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was not given a fair trial and a new one should be ordered after setting aside the recent judgement by London High Court Judge Andrew Nicholl.

As per The Guardian, Sherborne lambasted Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard in the court papers for issuing an unreliable testimony with discrepancies.

“[Nicol] concluded that the appellant was guilty of serious physical assaults without taking account of or even acknowledging that Ms. Heard had been untruthful in her evidence, without testing her account against the documentary evidence and the evidence of other witnesses, and without making any findings that he disbelieved those witnesses,” Sherborne wrote in the court papers.

He termed it a “very public judgment, reached by a single judge, making devastating findings of extremely serious criminal offenses” with “wider-ranging implications for the public at large.”

For the unversed, back in November, High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old actor's claim saying the newspaper group's article, calling him a ‘wife beater’, had been proven to be "substantially true.” He added that "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".