Sat Dec 26, 2020
Entertainment

December 26, 2020

Zayn Malik protectively holds daughter in Gigi Hadid's latest post

Entertainment

Sat, Dec 26, 2020

American supermodel Gigi Hadid left fans gushing after sharing an adorable father-daughter moment on Christmas.

Turning to her Instagram, the 25-year-old fashion icon sparked a frenzy after giving fans glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their daughter.

The photo shared on her Instagram Story showed the former One Direction member cradling his daughter while their faces were cropped by the new mum.

In another photo posted of her daughter, Gigi showed off her daughter’s high-fashion Gucci onesie and Christmas Jordans that were given to her as gifts from friends. 


