Meghan and Harry brutally left out in the cold in Queen's Christmas speech: 'Shame!'

Queen Elizabeth did not make any mention of Meghan and Harry in her 10-minute Christmas speech

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen brutally snubbed by Queen Elizabeth in her latest Christmas speech appearance.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's portrait was nowhere to be seen while the monarch displayed all working royal family members's pictures on her desk.

What made matters worse is how the Queen did not make any mention of the couple in her 10-minute speech.

Reacting on the same, internet users went into frenzy over how the once-royals have now become a disgrace!

One person wrote, “How strange the Queen didn’t reference Harry once, such a shame, he’s still family. #QueensSpeech #princeharry #royalfamily #christmas.”

Another user said, “Huge lack of Prince Harry and Megan this Christmas, huh. Still family, right? #TheQueen [sic].”

A third wrote, "Fascinating in the Queen's speech that Harry has been written out of the family. Prince Charles prominent and also William but no Harry. The question this speech left you with was Harry who. Did such a figure ever existed."

Meghan and Harry left the royal family and moved to the US earlier this year in pursuit of a private and independent life.