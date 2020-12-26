Queen Elizabeth ordered to snatch all royal perks of Meghan and Harry: 'Disgrace to the monarchy!'

'Queen Elizabeth should remove all the royal titles of dim Prince Harry and his narcissistic wife Meghan Markle'

Queen Elizabeth has once again been ordered to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of all royal privileges, after the couple left the royal family for good.



As the monarch's review of Megxit inches closer, a poll on Express UK asked readers to vote if they believe she should take away all royal titles and perks from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A whopping 3,130 (96%), out of a total 3,275 people voted in favour of all honours being denied to Harry and Meghan.

One reader commented, “It’s very obvious. The queen should remove all the royal titles of dim Harry and his narcissistic wife who are a disgrace to the monarchy. This is also the will of 96 percent of the UK population," they added.

Another one wrote, “They have left the Firm. You don’t retain the title of managing director of a firm when you leave it!”

A fourth one blasted, "The Queen has a choice. Strip the disrespecting duo of everything - or sit back and watch Meghan Markle strip the royal family of their dignity and respect.

“It’s a no-brainer," they added.