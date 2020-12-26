close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2020

David Beckham and family bring in Christmas cheer in style: See picture

David Beckham and his endearing family posed for an adorable picture on Christmas that is sure to melt your heart.

The former football star posted a photo on his Instagram on Friday and shared an adorable picture with his family of six ahead of Christmas.

Twinning in charcoal silk outfits, the Beckhams were all-ready to welcome Christmas with style.

 Fans could see David with a Santa hat while his two sons, Cruz and Romeo Beckham donning a similar pair of caps. While eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham posed on either end of the family picture, youngest daughter Harper Beckham stood in front, in between her dad's legs.

"Special moments together as a family. Merry Christmas to everyone," wrote David alongside the picture.



