Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in Christmas 2020 with loved-up posts

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas gave an insight into their celebrations in loved-up photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relished in Christmas 2020 festivites in London.

The couple gave an insight into their celebrations in loved-up photos they posted on Instagram.

In Pee Cee's photo, the actress can be seen in a tight embrace with husband Nick, while holding their pet dog, Diana.

"Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year," the global icon captioned the photo.

Nick shared the same photo with the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups!"







