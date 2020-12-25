Queen Elizabeth's Annual Christmas Speech: Video

Queen Elizabeth spread the message of hope as she delivered her annual Christmas speech amid the Covid-19 crisis on Friday (December 25).

The 94-year-old monarch honored her decades-old tradition to deliver the speech, focusing on the hardship of the past several months amid the coronavirus crisis.



The Queen, who usually displays variety of personal family photos during her annual Christmas speech, flaunted only one photograph of her husband, Prince Philip this year.



The Queen, clothed in a purple dress, made a call for hope and unity during her address to the nation. The monarch did not share any personal details, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal duties or the wedding of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice.



Queen Elizabeth's speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan's official royal wedding photos were taken.