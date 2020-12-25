close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
Cardi B gushes over Christmas décor at home: 'This is just so beautiful'

Cardi B gushes over Christmas décor at home: 'This is just so beautiful'

Cardi B simply cannot believe her house has been decked out in so much Christmas décor since it’s just so ‘beautiful.’

Cardi showcased her extravagant abode in a new Instagram video and in it, the rapper can be heard saying, "I haven’t seen my home decorated since I’ve been in L.A. and I just got home from New York. I can't believe this is my home. Excuse the mess because there’s been some wrapping going on. This is beautiful."

The rapper went on to say, "Imagine being from New York and going to Macy's ... and your house looks like [expletive] Macy's. I wanna cry you guys! [expletive] dreams come true."

Check it out below:



