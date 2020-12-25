Justin Bieber sheds light on 2020’s ‘rollercoaster’ ride: ‘Bad things have happened’

Justin Bieber opens up about his honest thoughts regarding 2020 and “all of the ups and downs.”



The Grammy award-winning singer shed light on his thoughts regarding 2020 in a recent Instagram post.

He wrote, “This life is a rollercoaster. All of the ups and downs can seem to leave us unsettled. Often times because bad things have happened in our lives we live with an expectation that things are just gonna go sour on us.”

“What if we switched our mindset from expecting the worst to expecting the best. What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us. Say things like ‘man it [expletive] this happened but at least i have ______.”

He concluded by writing, “Gratitude and hopefulness are two things i’m going to get myself for christmas.” (sic)