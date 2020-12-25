Justin Bieber celebrates Christmas by getting groovy to festive songs

Vocal powerhouse Justin Bieber decided to get into the Christmas spirit by getting groovy.

Sharing his Christmas celebrations on Instagram, the Yummy singer shared videos of himself dancing to some festive tunes.

In the first video, his wife Hailey Bieber took a video of him and could be heard laughing joyously as Justin busted some moves.

In the second video he seemed to be having a blast making a Tik Tok video as he showed off his dance skills with a few friends.

Take a look:











