Kim Kardashian gleams in Christmas Eve outfit: See Pictures

Kim Kardashian shared her ultra-glamorous pictures as she attended her family's much smaller annual Christmas Eve gathering on Thursday.

The 40-year-old reality star stole the limelight during at the family gathering, putting on her ultra glamorous display.



Kim wowed in gorgeous black and green attire and statement earrings at the party and shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories to mesmerise fans with her glam look.



Kim Kardashian did not compromise on her hairstyle as she slicked back her long locks into a braid that flowed past her waist.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashins' star gave a whole new meaning to 'rock hard abs' as she slipped her enviable physique into a stunning Schiaparelli get-up.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan decided not to host their annual Christmas Eve bash this year due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. They organised a family-only gathering on Thursday night.



Kim Kardashian also shared Christmas card, showing a few throwback snaps, including one where Khloe’s name was spelt wrong.

