close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian gleams in Christmas Eve outfit: See Pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian shared her ultra-glamorous pictures as she attended  her family's much smaller annual Christmas Eve gathering on Thursday.

The 40-year-old reality star stole the limelight during at the family gathering, putting on her ultra glamorous display.

 Kim  wowed in gorgeous black and green attire and statement earrings  at the party and shared the pictures on her Instagram  Stories to mesmerise fans with her  glam look.

Kim Kardashian did not compromise on her hairstyle as she slicked back her long locks into a braid that flowed past her waist.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashins' star gave a whole new meaning to 'rock hard abs' as she slipped her enviable physique into a stunning Schiaparelli get-up.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan  decided not to host their annual Christmas Eve bash this year due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. They organised  a family-only gathering on Thursday night.

Kim Kardashian also shared Christmas card, showing   a few throwback snaps, including one where Khloe’s name was spelt wrong. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment