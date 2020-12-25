close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
December 25, 2020

Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' clip with Courteney Cox and other co-stars on Christmas

Fri, Dec 25, 2020

Jennifer Aniston sent Christmas wishes to her fans and co-stars from the iconic sitcom "Friends".

Taking to Instagram  Aniston shared an interesting scene from "Friends" with her co-stars.

The actress who played Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom mentioned Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Mett LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in her Instagram story where she shared the clip from 'Friends'.

The long-delayed “Friends” reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said recently, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

