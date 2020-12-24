Gigi Hadid's Christmas presents are sure to make you jealous

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is celebrating Christmas early as she took to social media to share her presents.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared an unreleased pair of ‘Grinch’ sneakers.

The shoe comes almost a year after NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death.

She even gave a shout out to the late basketball player's wife Vanessa Bryant saying, "Mamba forever. Big love".

She also shared a photo of the new pair alongside another pair of sneakers which were collaborated with Kobe.

It didn’t end there though, she received another pair of sneakers from Cardi B’s Reebok collaboration.



