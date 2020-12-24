PM Imran Khan should resign and go home if he cannot solve people's problems: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign from his position if he cannot solve people's problems, adding that the premier only says 'what can I do' whenever the country finds itself in crises.

He was speaking to media after the inauguration of the Malir Expressway in Karachi.

According to Geo News, Bilawal said that people have to pay hefty electricity and gas bills, but they do not get an adequate supply of electricity or gas in their houses.

"What solutions do you have for the masses? What are you even doing for them," Bilawal questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The PM only says 'what can I do' whenever the country finds itself in crises."

"When Kashmir was attacked, the PM said 'what can I do?' People are suffering from extreme poverty and inflation, and the premier continues to say 'what can I do'."

Speaking about how the PPP government "steered the country out of crises during the 2008 global recession," Bilawal said that his party's government did not "abandon the masses even during the most critical situation in history."

"We even gave increments to people on their salaries and pensions dispute the national kitty being empty at the time," he maintained. "We even increased the Pakistan Army's salary by 175 %, which had been unprecedented in the country's history."



He also said that if the government does not do enough to address the problems of the masses, then it would not be able to "control the wrath of the masses."

"People of Karachi cannot light their stoves, how would they contribute to the economy?"





