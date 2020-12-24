Ariana Grande ‘excited’ to spend Christmas with fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is looking forward to spending the holidays with both her family and fiancé Dalton Gomez under the same roof.



A source came forward to Hollywood Life and revealed Ariana Grande is “extremely excited to celebrate Christmas with Dalton [Gomez].”

Even “[Ariana’s] family absolutely loves him and has welcomed him with open arms. Her mom even hung a Christmas stocking on the mantle for him. He fits in so well with the family and they love how happy he makes Ariana.”

Another source also came forward to tell the publication that “Ariana is on cloud nine and there are no words to describe how she feels about this next chapter of her life."



Currently "She couldn’t be more excited and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world. It means the world to Ariana that her family loves him just as much because their blessing means everything to her, and she couldn’t ask for anything more.”