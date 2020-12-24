Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone take the next big step in their relationship

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend and model Camila Marrone appear to be getting serious.

According to E! News, the Titanic star, 46, has taken the next big step in his relationship with Morrone, 23 by moving in together.

A source dished the dirt to the outlet, saying: "Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well.”

They went on to say that Leo is "very cozy with Cami and they're serious. [He] is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys.”

“He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be,” the insider added.