Meghan Markle, Prince Harry all set to try for second baby after tragic pregnancy loss

In July, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffered a miscarriage, as revealed by her in an op-ed for NYT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are determined to expand their family with their second child, very soon.



In July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage, as revealed in an op-ed for the New York Times by Meghan earlier this month.

However, they are determined to try for another baby, a source close to them told OK magazine.

The insider said Meghan and Harry "were quite overwhelmed by the outpouring of compassion. The sheer scale of messages, electronic and handwritten, was nothing short of astounding."



They added that the outpouring of love by the public "validated their decision to go public a thousand times over" and brought Harry and Meghan closer than ever.

"Harry has been an absolute rock for Meghan, and vice versa," the royal insider continued. "They’ve come out of it stronger than ever. They’re determined to put this behind them and try for another baby at the earliest opportunity. But more than anything else, it’s really underlined how they belong together as soulmates."