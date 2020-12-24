Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally unveil Christmas card and it's a sight for sore eyes

The heartwarming photo showcases Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's family of three, along with their two dogs, in the yard

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lifted the veil off their Christmas card - their first American one - and it is sure to bring a smile on your face.



On Wednesday, the family released their special holiday card via animal welfare charity Mayhew, wherein 19-month-old Archie can be seen taking after his dad's red hair.

The London-based organization wrote on Twitter, "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community."



The heartwarming photo showcases the family of three, along with their two dogs, playing in the yard.

The photo was taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, at Meghan and Harry's new California home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."