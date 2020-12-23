Rihanna sued by musicians King Khan and Saba Lou over Fenty video

Singer Rihanna is reportedly being sued for alleged copyright infringement by father-daughter duo King Khan and Saba Lou.

The musicians alleged the singer of using their track to promote her beauty line without permission.

The father and daughter collaborated together on 2012 song 'Good Habits (and Bad)', which was used on an Instagram post shared by Rihanna that advertised accessories from her Fenty label.

A media outlet, citing the legal documents, reported that Khan and Lou alleged that they did not give Rihanna permission to use the song, suspecting that the track was ripped from a music streaming platform.

The pair are suing for unspecified damages and for Rihanna to stop using their song in the advert, noting that it was viewed more than 3.4 million times.