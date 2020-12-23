Kim Kardashian promoting Meghan Markle's new business products?

Reality star Kim Kardashian seemed to back Meghan Markle's new business as she shared a picture of a basket filled with expensive Clevr Blends coffee.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star apparently followed in Oprah Winfrey's footsteps to back the Duchess' vegan coffee startup as she shared a photo of gift hamper on her Instagram.

Prince Harry's wife has invested in the California-based female-led company - which makes "superfood infused" powdered oatmilk lattes.



Oprah, who attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry and supported the couple's decision to quit royal roles, reportedly angered the palace by crediting the contents to her "neighbour M", tagging a crown emoji and gleefully telling fans "Yes that M".



Gushing over her morning drink Oprah said: "My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favourite Things list."

On very next day, The Duchess of Sussex confirmed her investment in the brand: "in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business."

Kim Kardashian's latest move to show off the basket filled with the Meghan's vegan coffee and other products is being considered as a positive gesture to ease rumoured rift between the two celebrities.

