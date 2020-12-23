Take a look at how the Pakistan squad celebrated Imam ul Haq's birthday

Pakistan team celebrates Imam ul Haq's birthday. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

The Pakistani squad — who are in New Zealand and are set to face the Kiwis for a Test series — celebrated opening batsman Imam ul Haq's birthday on Wednesday.



In the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, players can be seen celebrating Haq's birthday and smearing cake on his face.

Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam will not play in the first Test scheduled to start on December 26, while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the side.

Babar and Imam were ruled out following their thumb injuries during training sessions.

Last week, the squad celebrated all-rounder Imad Wasim's 32nd birthday.



The cricketer's birthday bash was held on a bus, as the team travelled to New Zealand's Hamilton city.

A video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board showed the squad gathered around Wasim as he cut his birthday cake amid cheerful claps from everyone.

The left-handed batsman then stood at the driver's end of the bus, microphone in hand, to thank his team for making his day special.

"Thank you so much, boys. I really appreciate all of you who supported me all my life," he said.