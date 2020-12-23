close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
World

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Anti-Modi alliances sweeps polls in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

World

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020
An AFP file image of Narendra Modi.

An anti-Narendra Modi alliance has swept local polls  in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The alliance is pro-India but favours self-governance and opposes Narendra Modi's government.

According to media reports, the alliance won 112 out of the total 289 seats in District Development Council polls held in a eight-phase process which started November 28 and ended December 19. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats while independent candidates and Congress secured 49  and 26 seats respectively.

In the Kashmir Valley, the Modi-led BJP won only three seats as other wins came from the four Hindu-majority districts in the Jammu area.

Results for a few seat will be announced later. More than 51% of the nearly six million eligible voters across 20 districts came out to vote, the region’s election commission said.

In August 2019, the Modi government revoked the special autonomy granted to the occupied Himalayan region in order to cement its grip over a region that has faced years of unrest.

The region has remained under curfews and lockdown for over 500 days. 

