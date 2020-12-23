Katy Perry admits she impersonated Zooey Deschanel for club access

Katy Perry used to imitate Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs back in the day and only recently did she decide to come clean about it all.



The Grammy award winning opened up about her past antics during an Instagram Live with Zooey Deschanel and was even quoted saying, “I have to admit something, Zooey.”

“When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time — it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world…In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.”

“But I have to admit something to you on a Live: That when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a LOT. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

As it turns out though, Deschanel already knew, “People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ she admitted in the Live. “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy’?”

“And then when I met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty. You never know when people say you look like somebody what they’re gonna look like and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gorgeous. Thank you.’”

To this Katy profusely apologized and claimed, “I was turned up to 11 at the club. I’m sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now.”

Deschanel was a true trooper about it all regardless and ended the conversational segment by saying, “It’s a compliment!”