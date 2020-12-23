Meghan Markle amused Prince William with first Christmas gift - and he absolutely loved it

Meghan Markle gave Prince William a hilarious present at her first Christmas with the royal family

Meghan Markle is known to be really good at giving out presents. The Duchess first gave Queen Elizabeth the most unexpected Christmas gift - a toy hamster - which she loved!



Meghan did the same with Prince William, by giving him a hilarious present for her first Christmas with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex had a very rare honour of becoming a part of royal family's Christmas celebrations even before she got engaged to Prince Harry. This meant she had to make a good first impression on everyone.

As revealed by royal biographers of Finding Freedom, Meghan gave William a spoon emblazoned with the words "cereal killer."

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book, as cited by The Mirror. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."