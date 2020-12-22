Tom Hanks reveals big thing about his new movie 'News of the World'

Legendary actor Tom Hanks revealed that his latest movie 'News of the World' might be the 'last' of its kind to be presented at the cinema.

In conversation with Collider, Tom Hanks said: 'It might be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that’s going to play on a big screen somewhere.'



The renowned actor continued: 'Because after this, in order to guarantee that people are going to show up again, we’re going to have the Marvel Universe and all sorts of franchise movies. And some of those movies are great. You want to see them writ large because actually watching them at home on your couch might diminish them somewhere, somehow in their visual punch.'



Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced studios to shift movies of a certain type to streaming, avoiding theatrical release altogether.



Tom Hanks new film 'News of the World' will be released in cinemas in US on Christmas Day, and will also stream on Netflix.

