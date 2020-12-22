close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Tom Hanks reveals big thing about his new movie 'News of the World'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020

Legendary actor Tom Hanks revealed that his latest movie 'News of the World'  might be the 'last' of its kind  to be presented at the cinema.

In conversation with Collider, Tom Hanks said: 'It might be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that’s going to play on a big screen somewhere.'

The renowned actor  continued: 'Because after this, in order to guarantee that people are going to show up again, we’re going to have the Marvel Universe and all sorts of franchise movies. And some of those movies are great. You want to see them writ large because actually watching them at home on your couch might diminish them somewhere, somehow in their visual punch.'

Tom Hanks contracted the disease in March after arriving in Australia to film Baz Luhrmann's new movie Elvis, in which he portrays the role of Elvis Presley’s manager Col. Tom Parker.

Undoubtedly, the Covid-19  pandemic has forced studios  to shift movies of a certain type to streaming, avoiding theatrical release altogether.

Tom Hanks new film 'News of the World' will be released in cinemas  in US on Christmas Day, and will also stream on Netflix.

