Leighton Meester, Adam Brody can’t wait to ‘dip their toes’ into the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

Hollywood star Leighton Meester and husband actor Adam Brody are gearing up for upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.



The Gilmore Girls actor revealed the news to Wall Street Journal in an interview recently, saying that he and his wife—who found fame through the teen drama as Blair Waldorf—will be watching a few of the episodes once the show rolls out.

“I highly doubt we’ll watch it front to back. I don’t think we’re the audience, but I’m sure we’ll dip our toes in,” he said.

The reboot of the show takes the timeline eight years forward from where the original series was left of.

It’ll throw focus on a new group of Upper Eastsiders and while the old cast may not join the reboot, Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.