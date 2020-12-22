close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Priyanka Chopra shares official trailer of upcoming film 'The White Tiger'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020
Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek at the official trailer of her upcoming movie 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra is eyeing an eventful 2021 with back to back releases scheduled ahead.

On Monday, the actress gave the sneak peek at the official trailer of her upcoming movie The White Tiger via an Instagram post.

"The White Tiger trailer is here! Coming to Netflix Jan 22!" Pee Cee captioned the video.

The White Tiger is based on the debut novel of the same name, penned by Indian author Aravind Adiga.

It is slated to release on January  22, 2021 on Netflix.

Latest News

More From Entertainment