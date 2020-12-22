Priyanka Chopra shares official trailer of upcoming film 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek at the official trailer of her upcoming movie 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra is eyeing an eventful 2021 with back to back releases scheduled ahead.

On Monday, the actress gave the sneak peek at the official trailer of her upcoming movie The White Tiger via an Instagram post.

"The White Tiger trailer is here! Coming to Netflix Jan 22!" Pee Cee captioned the video.

The White Tiger is based on the debut novel of the same name, penned by Indian author Aravind Adiga.

It is slated to release on January 22, 2021 on Netflix.