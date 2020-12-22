close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Trailer for 'Kurulus:Osman' new episode teases death of major character

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020

Kayi tribe is seen mourning  the death of  a major character in  the new trailer for "Kurulus:Osman, a historical TV series created by  Mehmet Bozdag.

Bozdag on Monday shared the new trailer for the upcoming episode of the  TV series, which is sequel to hit Turkish show "Dirilis:Osman".

Scheduled to be aired on Wednesday on a Turkish TV channel, the trailer for episode 39 shows members of the Kayi tribe mourning the death of a senior leader.

The Turkish language caption accompanying the clip read, "Our master is dead! Our Ertuğrul Bey is dead! ".

The clip also shows Bamsi Bey and Osman Ghazi taking a body for burial as Selcan Hatun, Bala Hatun and other women cries hysterically.


Latest News

More From Entertainment