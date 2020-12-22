Trailer for 'Kurulus:Osman' new episode teases death of major character

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kayi tribe is seen mourning the death of a major character in the new trailer for "Kurulus:Osman, a historical TV series created by Mehmet Bozdag.
Bozdag on Monday shared the new trailer for the upcoming episode of the TV series, which is sequel to hit Turkish show "Dirilis:Osman".
Scheduled to be aired on Wednesday on a Turkish TV channel, the trailer for episode 39 shows members of the Kayi tribe mourning the death of a senior leader.
The Turkish language caption accompanying the clip read, "Our master is dead! Our Ertuğrul Bey is dead! ".
The clip also shows Bamsi Bey and Osman Ghazi taking a body for burial as Selcan Hatun, Bala Hatun and other women cries hysterically.