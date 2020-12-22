Trailer for 'Kurulus:Osman' new episode teases death of major character

Kayi tribe is seen mourning the death of a major character in the new trailer for "Kurulus:Osman, a historical TV series created by Mehmet Bozdag.

Bozdag on Monday shared the new trailer for the upcoming episode of the TV series, which is sequel to hit Turkish show "Dirilis:Osman".

Scheduled to be aired on Wednesday on a Turkish TV channel, the trailer for episode 39 shows members of the Kayi tribe mourning the death of a senior leader.

The Turkish language caption accompanying the clip read, "Our master is dead! Our Ertuğrul Bey is dead! ".

The clip also shows Bamsi Bey and Osman Ghazi taking a body for burial as Selcan Hatun, Bala Hatun and other women cries hysterically.



