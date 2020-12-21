Wedding bells for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox soon?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have come extremely close to each other during quarantine

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are going strong in their relationship and are quite serious about having a future together.

So much so, that the US rapper sees marriage with Megan Fox, as revealed by a source close to them.

"MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

"MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year."

However, the source added that "Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind."

The two have come close to each other specially during quarantine.

"The down time has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun," a source told E! News in June.

"It's new and exciting for Megan," the source continued. "She has only been with Brian [Austin Green] for many years and this is very different. She's into it," they added.